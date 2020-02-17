[talented-major-vocalist-of-lady-group-charms-the-audience-on-“the-king-of-mask-singer”]

The identity of Mojito was unveiled on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer!”

On the February 16 episode, four semi-finalists competed for the prospect to struggle it out from the 4-time winner and reigning king, Sonorous 18.

Spoiler

Mojito, who experienced previously crushed out actor Kim Hyung Mook and former volleyball coach Kim Se Jin to progress to the 2nd spherical, faced off against Brachiosaurus. Mojito sang Lee Ki Chan’s “Beautiful Women” and immersed the viewers into her effectiveness with her husky voice. Brachiosaurus sung 2NE1’s “Come Again Home” and impressed with her high vary and soulful tone.

In the job interview part, Mojito also charmed the audience with her animal sound impersonations. In the end, Brachiosaurus highly developed to the upcoming round with 74 votes and Mojito took off her mask to expose herself as CLC’s primary vocalist Seunghee!

Seunghee is the next CLC member to surface on “The King of Mask Singer” right after Yujin past year. Seunghee stated why she’d sung tracks by male vocalists all over her operate on “The King of Mask Singer” and reported, “My more mature brother is 9 yrs more mature than me. He listens to a good deal aged tunes by male singers, so now I enjoy singing people music too. I wanted to reinterpret those people tracks with the feelings of a lady.”

She included, “I hope that this year will be an improvement on very last yr [for CLC]. I will get the job done tricky this year to sing and be delighted.”

On social media, Seunghee wrote, “Thank you for waiting despite your curiosity (but actually, you all understood anyway). ‘The King of Mask Singer’ was as exciting as I envisioned! Mojito was me, Seunghee. Bonus shot from on my way residence.”

[#승희] 궁금해하며(사실 다 알고 있었잖아) 기다려준 내 님들 고마웠또. 고대하던 #복면가왕 역시나 재밌었또! #모히또 는 승희였습니다? +보너스 퇴근짤 #CLC #Seunghee pic.twitter.com/JeYP7dVYV0 — CLC·씨엘씨 (@CUBECLC) February 16, 2020

