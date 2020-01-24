Talented North Harbor water polo player dies suddenly

A talented 19-year-old North Harbor water polo player, Rowan Brown, died suddenly after falling ill during a workout last night.

The North Harbor Water Polo Club announced the news on its Facebook page, calling him one of the club’s most talented and hardworking players and a highly regarded member of the club.

“Rowan was only 19 and fell ill during swimming training before a senior men’s session. Our hearts are broken for Rowan’s wonderful family,” the post said.

The young man’s friends posted tributes on his Facebook page, calling him “the coolest person I have ever met”, “one of the most authentic and funniest guys I have ever met “and” such a good guy who always made me smile like no other “.

The club said Rowan was “a familiar face to many of us around the pool, not only as a player from Rangitoto, North Harbor and NZ, but also as an avid coach and mentor to so many. in our club “.

“He was a vital member of our senior men’s team and a source of inspiration for many,” said the publication.

A tribute “to this remarkable young man” took place this afternoon at the AUT Millennium on the North Shore.

