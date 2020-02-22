[taliban,-afghan-forces-clash-on-first-day-of-violence-reduction-interval]



FILE Photo: An Afghan protection pressure member stands guard at a security tower the place two U.S troopers were being killed a working day right before in Shirzad district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Image

February 22, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Orooj Hakimi

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban fighters and Afghan stability forces clashed in elements of Afghanistan on Saturday, a day soon after a 7 days-lengthy “reduction in violence” was declared, but the incidents did not spark rapid alarm on possibly facet.

If the violence reduction time period is noticed successfully, the United States and the Taliban will indicator an settlement on Feb. 29 that could guide to a pullout of hundreds of U.S. troops after just about two decades in the place.

Taliban fighters attacked Afghan forces in Balkh province in the early hours of Saturday, in accordance to the spokesman for the provincial police and head of the provincial council.

The attack was verified by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in an audio information to Reuters. He stated an Afghan forces convoy tried out to enter territory controlled by the group.

The two sides have fought for management about components of Balkh province for several years.

The Taliban spokesman also verified equivalent clashes in other sections of the region, incorporating that the violence reduction being familiar with protected precise steps and regions and all incidents of firing really should not be thought of a violation of the comprehension, which, he stressed, was “not a ceasefire”.

There were no instant particulars on the casualties in the clashes.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists on Saturday morning, Typical Scott Miller, who commands U.S. forces and the NATO-led non-combat Resolution Aid (RS) mission in Afghanistan, tackled the challenge of what would represent a breach of the understanding.

“It is about observable trends demonstrating a reduction in violence and I am confident we will be capable to comprehend that on a day by day foundation and as much more days go on we’ll have greater being familiar with of what the developments are,” he reported standing alongside the Afghan protection and interior ministers.

Preceding attempts at negotiating peace agreements have been scuttled by Taliban attacks on international forces, most just lately in December final calendar year when an assault on a U.S. military services foundation put talks on keep.

(Composing by Gibran Peshimam Modifying by Giles Elgood)