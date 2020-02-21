[taliban,-afghan-officers-say-arrive-at-pact-to-reduce-violence]

File image of Afghan stability forces patrolling an place for the duration of a Taliban assault in the downtown of Kunduz town, Afghanistan August 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

KABUL, Feb 21 — Afghan, global and Taliban forces will notice a 7-day time period of lessened violence in Afghanistan beginning at midnight (1930 GMT), an Afghan formal and Taliban leaders stated today.

The settlement was struck in the course of protracted negotiations concerning US and Taliban reps that commenced in Qatar in 2018, and could direct to a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, they reported.

“Based on the approach, the reduction in violence (RIV) will get started amongst the Taliban and international and Afghan security forces for a single 7 days,” Javid Faisal, spokesperson for the Afghan Countrywide Stability Advisor, instructed Reuters.

“We hope it is extended for a extended time and opens the way for a ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks,” he additional.

Three senior Taliban leaders — two in Doha and 1 in Afghanistan — also confirmed to Reuters that they had agreed on reduction of violence in Afghanistan for seven times setting up tonight.

All a few spoke on condition of anonymity. The Taliban is anticipated to make a formal announcement of the RIV later now.

Just one Taliban chief primarily based in Doha explained to Reuters that the time period could not be known as a “ceasefire.”

“Every party has the appropriate of self defence but there would no assaults on each and every other’s positions in these seven days,” the Taliban chief reported.

“It is to develop a protection environment in Afghanistan and can be prolonged if factors go nicely right after signing of a peace accord with the US,” he additional.

Officers privy to the talks experienced explained final week that an settlement with the Taliban would be followed by negotiations on an intra-Afghan political settlement in between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that would include government officers.

The Taliban have beforehand refused to talk directly to the Kabul federal government, which they denounce as a US puppet.

Afghan forces will continue to keep up usual armed forces functions in opposition to other terrorist groups, such Daesh, or Islamic State, for the duration of the RIV time period, Faisal reported, introducing that Afghan forces will also retaliate to the smallest violation of the knowledge by the Taliban.

“Local federal government and security officers have been instructed by the president himself on how to adhere to the restrictions agreed upon for the RIV time period,” he mentioned.

US officers were not quickly offered for remark.

US and Taliban negotiators have been assembly in Doha considering the fact that 2018 even although battling has raged in Afghanistan and hundreds of civilians and combatants have been killed as the insurgents have expanded their territorial command. — Reuters