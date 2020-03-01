[Taliban get started diplomatic outreach following U.S. offer on Afghanistan]



Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands right after signing an arrangement at a ceremony amongst associates of Afghanistan’s Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

March 1, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

KABUL (Reuters) – The Taliban’s political chief has satisfied with senior diplomats from nations around the world which include Russia, Indonesia and Norway, several hours just after signing a offer with Washington aimed at ending the Afghan war, the hardline Islamist group reported in a assertion on Sunday.

Saturday’s accord was signed in the Qatari funds Doha by U.S. distinctive envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on hand to witness the ceremony.

Soon after the arrangement, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned he would be individually meeting leaders of the Taliban in the in the vicinity of foreseeable future and turned down criticism surrounding the deal signed with the Islamist insurgents.

Baradar met foreign ministers from Turkey, Uzbekistan and Norway in Doha together with diplomats from Russia, Indonesia and neighbouring nations, the Taliban claimed, a shift that signaled the group’s determination to protected intercontinental legitimacy.

“The dignitaries who fulfilled Mullah Baradar expressed their commitments toward Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development… the U.S.-Taliban agreement is historical,” mentioned Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

“Baradar been given congratulatory messages and thanked them (ministers and diplomats) for attending the ceremony,” he stated.

In the agreement, the United States said it is dedicated to lessening the variety of its troops in Afghanistan to eight,600 — from the existing 13,000 — inside 135 times of signing the deal, and working with its allies to proportionally reduce the variety of coalition forces in Afghanistan around that period, if the Taliban adhere to their protection ensures and ceasefire.

A entire withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would manifest in 14 months of the offer getting signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal, the joint statement stated.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the Taliban had ordered all its fighters in Afghanistan to refrain from violence towards civilians, Afghan and western forces.

The Taliban dominated Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 following seizing electrical power adhering to yrs of civil war, and imposed numerous restrictions on women and routines it deemed “un-Islamic.”

Immediately after becoming ousted from electric power in 2001, the Taliban have led a violent insurgency in opposition to the internationally backed governing administration, killing countless numbers.

The Afghan war has been a stalemate for more than 18 several years, with the Taliban progressively managing or contesting far more territory, however not able to seize and hold major urban facilities.

Trump came under sharp criticism for the offer from his previous nationwide stability adviser, John Bolton, who said in a tweet that “signing this agreement with Taliban is an unacceptable risk to America’s civilian population.”

But western diplomats in favor of the accord reported it paves way to end the vicious circle of violence and opens the door to different, wider talks concerning the Taliban and other Afghan political leaders – such as authorities figures.

For the duration of the very last two decades of immediate negotiations with the United States the Taliban leaders opened immediate channels of dialogue with Pakistan, Iran, Russia, China, Germany and Islamic nations, a move that poses a immediate risk to the legitimacy of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

“The fanfare all over the signing ceremony proved that many countries are ready to start out refreshing talks with Taliban leadership… they are also performing rapidly to secure the validation way too,” mentioned a senior U.S. diplomat who was existing at the signing ceremony in Doha.

(Additional reporting and crafting by Rupam Jain, Editing by Ed Davies)