The Taliban experienced resolved to conclude a reduction of violence arrangement for Afghan forces. — Reuters pic

KABUL, March three — Five Afghan policemen died in a Taliban attack on a protection checkpoint close to a copper mine now, officers in the region claimed, a day right after the insurgents resolved to resume functions versus nearby forces.

A Taliban spokesman did not validate or deny obligation for the assault in eastern Afghanistan when contacted by Reuters, indicating he was amassing details.

The militants experienced a reduction of violence arrangement in area in advance of the signing of a troop withdrawal settlement with the United States in Doha on Saturday.

But yesterday they made the decision to finish that for Afghan forces, although nevertheless keeping again on preventing American and other overseas troops, according to resources.

Today’s “heavy clash” killing 5 Afghan officers took position at a checkpoint at the Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province, claimed Deedar Lawang, a spokesman for Logar’s provincial governor.

Hasib Stanekzai, head of Logar provincial council, explained to Reuters the policemen had been comfortable targets throughout the early morning attack as they experienced no heavy weapons.

A senior US official said the attack was getting investigated.

A spokeswoman for Afghanistan’s inside ministry claimed that in 24 several hours, the Taliban carried out 33 attacks against Afghan forces in 16 provinces, killing six civilians.

She did not say how many Afghan protection pressure customers experienced died.

“Taliban should give up killing civilians, normally (Afghan National Security forces) acquire action and eradicate them in the defence of our people,” said the spokeswoman Marwa Amini.

US-led forces ousted the Taliban from electrical power in 2001.

But the nation has been in stalemate considering that, with Taliban forces controlling some territory but unable to seize big city centres.

The weekend settlement envisages a whole withdrawal of all US and coalition forces within just 14 months, dependent on protection guarantees by the Taliban.

“If the announcement of resumption of violence by Taliban is confirmed, this is from the spirit of the settlement just signed in Doha,” tweeted the European Union’s specific envoy for Afghanistan, Roland Kobia. — Reuters