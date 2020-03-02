[taliban-rule-out-taking-portion-in-afghan-talks-until-prisoners-freed]



FILE Image: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks through a information convention in Kabul, Afghanistan, March one, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

March two, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban militants will not consider element in intra-Afghan talks until eventually the Afghan authorities releases about 5,000 of their prisoners, a spokesman said on Monday, presenting a main achievable barrier to ending the war.

The statement came as a reduction of violence period came to an stop, and the Taliban mentioned a resumption of operations against Afghan governing administration forces could now choose position.

Less than an accord between the United States and the Islamist Taliban signed on Saturday, the two sides are fully commited to working towards the release of beat and political prisoners as a assurance-making measure.

The arrangement phone calls for up to five,000 Taliban prisoners to be freed in trade for up to one,000 Afghan government captives by March 10. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, not associated in the talks, has turned down that need.

“We are totally prepared for the intra-Afghan talks, but we are ready for the launch of our five,000 prisoners,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid advised Reuters by phone.

“If our five,000 prisoners – 100 or 200 more or significantly less does not issue – do not get released there will be no intra-Afghan talks.”

The United States has mentioned that after much more than 18 many years of war, it hopes negotiations towards a long term political settlement and ceasefire can get started in coming days, but Western diplomats and analysts see stark difficulties forward.

Ghani said on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump had not requested for prisoner releases and that this problem need to be tackled as part of a thorough peace deal.

“The Afghan authorities has not built any motivation to launch 5,000 Taliban prisoners in advance of the start off of any likely negotiation,” Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Ghani, stated in response to the Taliban’s statements on Monday.

A joint U.S.-Afghan governing administration assertion says the Kabul govt will get element in conversations on the “feasibility of releasing substantial quantities of prisoners on both sides” but does not mention the precise number or time frame.

U.S.-led forces ousted the hardline Islamist militants from power in 2001.

Decreased-VIOLENCE Period Ends

The Taliban’s Mujahid reported a offer on a reduction in violence in the seven times main up to Saturday’s pact had formally finished.

“As we are obtaining stories that folks are experiencing the reduction in violence, we do not want to spoil their joy, but it does not indicate that we will not choose our usual military pursuits back again to the degree that we ended up in advance of,” he reported.

“It could be any time, it could be after an hour, tonight, tomorrow or the day just after.”

Two Taliban leaders who declined to be named reported the group experienced initially determined to lengthen the reduction in violence period of time for two times outside of Saturday. At a assembly on Monday, the Taliban determined the arrangement would go on to implement to U.S. forces but would stop for Afghan govt forces, they explained.

A senior NATO protection source instructed Reuters that the reduction of violence period of time was without a doubt technically around, indicating technically the Taliban could attack Afghan forces.

But U.S. Typical Scott Miller, commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, said that the United States expected the Taliban to “be very serious” about their obligations.

“The reduction in violence was a self-confidence builder…The United States has been very very clear about our expectations – the violence must stay lower,” he stated in a tweet.

An explosion at a soccer field in Afghanistan’s southeastern province of Khost killed at least 3 civilians and injured 11 on Monday, the interior ministry reported. There was no immediate assert of obligation. Mujahid issued a assertion denying any Taliban involvement.

The Afghan war has been in stalemate for much more than 18 years, with Taliban forces controlling or contesting much more territory still unable to capture and hold major city facilities.

A total withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would manifest inside of 14 months, a joint assertion stated. The withdrawal depends on stability ensures by the Taliban.

(More reporting by Anwarullah Mohabbat in Khost, Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar and Rupam Jain in Mumbai Crafting by Charlotte Greenfield Enhancing by Mark Heinrich)