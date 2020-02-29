Taliban, U.S. signal deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace settlement aimed at ending the 18-calendar year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

Customers of Afghanistan’s Taliban delegation speak to the media forward of an arrangement signing involving them and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. (Ibraheem al Omari/Reuters)

The signing could help U.S. President Donald Trump fulfill a key campaign promise to extract The united states from its “endless wars.” Beneath the agreement, the U.S. will begin withdrawing thousands of troops in exchange for Taliban commitments to avoid Afghanistan from becoming a launchpad for terrorist assaults.

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months. U.S. troops are to be withdrawn to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the months next Saturday’s signing. More drawdowns are to rely on the Taliban conference specified counter-terrorism circumstances, compliance that will be assessed by the United States.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan right after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to overthrow the Taliban, who experienced hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda as they planned and celebrated the assault. Some U.S. troops at this time serving there had not but been born when Earth Trade Center buildings collapsed in New York Metropolis on that day.

It only took a few months to topple the Taliban and ship Osama bin Laden and top al-Qaeda militants scrambling across the border into Pakistan, but the war dragged on for a long time as the United States tried using build a steady, functioning condition in a single of the least made international locations in the planet. The Taliban regrouped, and now maintain sway over half the state.

US Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo speaks at Saturday’s signing ceremony of the U.S.-Taliban agreement in the Qatari funds Doha on Saturday. February 29, 2020. – The United States is to signal a landmark deal with the Taliban, laying out a timetable for a entire troop withdrawal from Afghanistan inside of 14 months as it seeks an exit from its longest-at any time war. (Photograph by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photograph by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP by using Getty Images) (Karim Jaafar/AFP by way of Getty Images)

The U.S. invested extra than $750 billion, and on all sides the war charge tens of hundreds of life lost, forever scarred and indelibly interrupted. But the conflict was also regularly disregarded by U.S. politicians and the American public.

U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo arrived in the Qatari money, Doha, on Saturday for the signing.

Dozens of Taliban members in the meantime held a little victory march in Qatar in which they waved the militant group’s white flags, in accordance to a video clip shared on Taliban web-sites. “Currently is the day of victory, which has come with the assistance of Allah,” mentioned Abbas Stanikzai, one particular of the Taliban’s lead negotiators, who joined the march.

Beneath the agreement, the Taliban guarantee not to allow extremists use the state as a staging ground for attacking the U.S. or its allies. But U.S. officers are loath to have confidence in the Taliban to satisfy their obligations.

The prospective customers for Afghanistan’s future are unsure. The agreement sets the phase for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are possible to be sophisticated. Underneath the settlement, five,000 Taliban are to be unveiled from Afghan-run jails, but it is really not regarded if the Afghan government will do that. There are also questions about whether Taliban fighters loyal to various warlords will be willing to disarm.