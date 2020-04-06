Taliban warns of peace deal in Afghanistan

(ISLAMABAD, Pakistan) – The Taliban says their peace deal with the United States is set to backfire, accusing Washington of violating a civilian air strike, and punishing the Afghan government for delay. the release of the promised 5,000 Taliban prisoners. agreement.

The Taliban says it has prevented attacks by Afghan security forces into towns, has not attacked international forces and has not attacked Afghan forces in cities or military bases. The Taliban said these restrictions were not specifically imposed on the US-signed treaty in February.

A statement issued by the Taliban on Sunday warned of further violence if the United States and the Afghan government continue to violate the agreement.

US military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett in a tweet last night denied the Taliban’s allegations, saying that the US military in Afghanistan “has been and continues to respect the US-TB Taliban treaty; any request otherwise is unfounded. ”

In his tweet, Leggett called on the Taliban to reduce tensions and said the US military would continue to help Afghan security forces if it was victimized, against the agreement.

Meanwhile, activists say they have reduced their attacks compared to last year, but say that continuing ‘violations’ would create a climate of dissatisfaction that would not undermine the treaties, and would even force the mujaheddin. a response like this will also increase fighting. “

The Taliban has accused the Afghan government of using “irrefutable evidence” to explain the delay in the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange with 1,000 government officials. The Afghan government’s frustration with Washington also frustrated Washington.

Meanwhile, in the capital of Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani has announced his new cabinet despite running against his main challenger in the political arena following last year’s election. Ghani’s move comes at a time when Afghan mediators – including former President Hamid Karzai – have settled between the president and his rival, Chief Abdullah Abdullah, who has also declared himself president of Afghanistan.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Ghani a successor, but Abdullah and the Election Commission accused him of dishonesty.

Efforts to negotiate an end to the political crisis in Kabul have been unsuccessful, hindering the United States and abandoning the next step in the Afghan peace process. Washington threatened to withhold $ 1 billion in that aid if Ghani and Abdullah could not reach a settlement.

Related Articles

The Trump administration is about to embark on a preliminary dialogue with Afghanistan, the next step in the peace agreement signed on February 29. denied it side by side.

The US and NATO have already begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. The full withdrawal is expected to be completed in 14 months and is related to the Taliban’s pledges to fight terrorist terrorists and aid in the fight against the Islamic State.

The move was not linked to the successful negotiations between Afghanistan and Afghanistan, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Afghanistan last month to try to resolve the conflict between Ghani and Abdullah. Pompeo left without a solution; however, last week he welcomed that the Afghan government had formed a dialogue group and was making progress on the release of the prisoners.

Those released were injured as the Taliban sent three members of the group to Kabul last week.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) Afghanistan