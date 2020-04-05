Taliban warns peace deal with United States near breaking point

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan >> The Taliban in a statement today said peace talks with the United States were nearing a breaking point, accusing Washington of violations that included drone attacks on civilians, while also shaming the Afghan government for postponing release. 5,000 Taliban prisoners. promised in the agreement.

The Taliban said they were restricting attacks against Afghan security forces in rural outposts, attacking international forces and not attacking Afghan forces in cities or military installations. The Taliban said that the limits on the attacks were not specifically set out in the agreement with the United States signed in February.

The Taliban has warned of further violence if the United States and the Afghan government continue alleged violations of the deal.

The militants said they had reduced their attacks compared to last year, but said the ongoing violations would “create an atmosphere of mistrust that will not only damage the agreements but also force the mujaheddin to respond in a similar manner and will raise the level of fighting. “

The Taliban has accused the Afghan government of using “indefensible arguments” to explain the delay in repeating a promise of 5,000 Taliban jails in exchange for 1,000 government personnel. The Afghan government’s foot-dragging also leaves Washington frustrated.

Meanwhile, in the Afghan capital, President Ashraf Ghani announced his new Cabinet as he fought with his main political challenger over last year’s election results. Ghani’s move came as Afghan mediators – including former President Hamid Karzai – shuttle between the president and his opponent, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who has also declared himself Afghanistan’s president.

The country’s Independent Election Commission has declared Ghani a winner, but Abdullah and the Election Complaints Commission have been charged with irregularities.

Attempts to negotiate an end to the turmoil of Kabul’s Roiling policy have made little progress, frustrating the United States and potentially derailing the next step in the Afghan peace process. Washington has threatened to withhold $ 1 billion in aid this year if Ghani and Abdullah cannot reach a compromise.

The Trump administration wants a swift start to intra-Afghan negotiations, the next step in the peace deal it signed on Feb. 29. He promised when Ghani announced his negotiating team last week, but Abdullah’s response was lukewarm to the Taliban. rejected it as one-sided.

The United States and the North Atlantic haveganization have already begun to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The full withdrawal is expected to be completed in 14 months and is tied to the Taliban commitment to fight terrorist groups and assist in the fight against the Islamic State group.

The withdrawal is not tied to successful negotiations inside Afghanistan, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Afghanistan last month to try to break the deadlock between Ghani and Abdullah. Pompeo left without a solution; however, last week it was welcomed that the Afghan government had joined a negotiating team and was making progress toward prisoners.

Those releases stumbled just as the Taliban sent a three-member team to Kabul last week.