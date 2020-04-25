Talk To BTS About Making A New Album; Connect with Catchers See the Process Plan In Upcoming Video

Hope you have shown some good updates on BTS preparations for your next album!

On April 24th KST, Suga has a live broadcast on BTS’s official YouTube channel. As the second member of the live stream as part of the group’s new #StayConnected initiative, Suga has decided to bring his closest and personal perspective to his fans as he takes on a new challenge: painting.

Although Suga had no previous experience in painting, he soon became very interested in the activity. After silently focusing on his artwork for a while, he was surprised to learn that 20 minutes had flown by.

Speak if the mother is painted as a hobby, Suga said, “I do not know why what they now thick. This feels absolutely fun.” She then adds, “Like when I make music, I do instinctively. I thought it would be a great hobby. “

Following the announcement of RM last week, the group has begun work on their next album, Suga forwarding some fans to the design process.

“We’ve been working on a new album,” he said. “Before we start, we decide who’s responsible. Who’s going to oversee everything, who’s overseeing the visual, who’s overseeing the music – we’re split. We talk about ourselves and make decisions.”

Suga added, “A video about that will be released later, so watch out.”

Immediately, he was curious about his fans by asking, “Why am I writing? Why am I painting?”

Finally, at the end of the broadcast, Suga told the fans that because he didn’t have enough time to finish the painting, he would add a final touch here, when he got the chance. He continued, “I’ll post the finished work on Twitter and Weverse [Big Hit Entertainment’s fan community].”

