Talk to Sun Ku Hye about Moving Forward From Division and Potential Return to Action

On April 18, Ku Hye Sun made a press conference invitasional to her gallery exhibition.

Asked about making the news for a few days, she said, “When you watch ‘Mister Trot’ with the parents, I do not forget and never applied the attitude that’s fun to life. Instead of caring surrounded with many people, I’m more patient. I do not many people think that it will come, but I was grateful and surprised because many people who do. “

He previously talked about the controversial divorce with Ahn Jae Hyun in an interview on the SBS show “Exclusive E-news.” At an exhibition press conference, she asked about her current feelings about the divorce. She replied, “I practice to this question, you know there will be, but I can not find the answer. Instead of thinking about (divorce), I decided to focus on the thoughts. I think about how I have to say about these people, but I can not see nothing, so I apologize. I worked hard to forget everything and think about preparing for my future.

She added, “I’ll just see how my feelings change when I think of myself later. Right now, I’m too busy living.”

When asked about the sentencing process for the divorce, he said, “I have long since apologized for resolving the issue for my personal life. Even in my personal life, I have been asking the public for information on the issue, and from now on I feel it is not the case. we are in a difficult situation, so I wonder, “Do I have the right to discuss this?”

He continued, “There are no special issues right now with the divorce suit. This is going to be a waste of time. Right now I’m thinking positively about my life and my future. I’m doing this on purpose.”

Ku Hye Sun also spoke candidly about her potential return to the entertainment industry. During the divorce controversy, he expressed his intention to resign. She said, “I always make a plan, but I know that life is not always according to plan. I’m back in school although it is old, and I was determined to learn. I’m thinking about doing in the future. At best, I would like to greet all the people over production .I think promoting it now is difficult, but I expect it to happen naturally as it does.

Ku Hye Sun’s “Voyage – Again and Again” exhibition takes place at the Jinsan Gallery in Seoul from April 4 to April 30.

