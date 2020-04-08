Talk WINNER Kang Seung Yoon About New Group + Updating Pembuuan How employs Kim Woo in Military

On April 8, Kang Seung Yoon is hosting a V Live broadcast to share his thoughts on the group’s upcoming album as well as an update on Kim Jin Woo.

Looking at the new look, Kang Seung Yoon revealed, “I really like my hair now. As you can see, my hair is black. It didn’t take long, so I wore my hair for the first time. There is no special reason. I think you will find many speculation, but I mention it briefly before. There is no special reason for this. I wear my hair blue for ‘Remember’. I want to celebrate the last album of WINNER’s first chapter in blue, which is WINNER. “

She continued, “But the dye is very dull and very bright. It feels like my hair is getting damaged, so it can’t be repeated. I thought it was something to do. After having my first haircut in 2017, I didn’t get a promotion with my own hair. I was constantly bloody and messing with my hair, I thought I should stop brushing and combing my hair for a special reason.

Kim Jin Woo became the first WINNER member to enter the military upon entering the Nonsan Army Training Center on April 2. The first photo of the military was released on April 8 on the official website of the Army Training Center.

Kang Seung Yoon said, “I got a call from Jin Woo before starting this live broadcast. He worked hard with his friends at the training center and he called me. It was like he gave me five minutes to call. We hung out after talking on the phone for five minutes. , and says that he’s adapted and is good. He said all his friends are really good and he’s good, so you don’t have to worry about Jin Woo. “

“I’m sure that the environment is different from the community, but there is something that needs to be fixed, so they will continue to adapt and work,” he said. “Humans are adaptive animals. I also need to register to avoid the conclusion, but that means they do well and will do better as they do. They also eat well. They also ask during the conversation, ‘Will the album promotion work?’ “

Kang Seung Yoon then shared his excitement for the new group release. He gives fans a 16-second segment that includes a four-second preview of each member. “This is a great album made by WINNER members,” he said. “The title track was created by Mino. In addition, Jin Woo’s solo tracks and Seung Hoon’s songs are also included. There are also four special tracks and we nominate four of our favorite songs from the first album as a four-membered version. Please give your love and support. “

He added, “Because it’s an album with a variety of tracks, you can listen to it on your own or on any track. Personally, this is a very useful and useful album. I used to say that on social media, but it’s an album that I don’t can say the perfect but the most complete. It’s special, so I hope you hear a lot. “

Sharing the story of the recording of “Remember,” says Kang Seung Yoon, “This is Mino’s most awaited song. During the recording, Jin Woo did a good job of expressing his emotions beyond Mino’s expectations. just hugged her. She was so happy and hugged Jin Woo. “

About Jin Jin Woo’s solo track “Dduk,” he explained, “I used to drink with Jin Woo since last year. I wanted to give him a solo track, but I couldn’t help it because he was so excited to write WINNER. ‘Call at any time’ was released, but I’m sorry I couldn’t help him with his solo track when we were promoting it for seven years. He said he wanted to sing a song like (G-Dragon) ‘Untitled’ if he wanted to sing a solo song .When you drink and talk, we talk about expressing your feelings in your favorite style as well as the second song ‘Dduk.’ This is a great track for me as well. “

She said, “Just Dance” is a track that’s fun with a message and “My Bad” as the song Sexy and mid-tempo that is secure within a specified period. For “Teaser,” Kang Seung Yoon shows the rappers a personal favorite and the song is made after the second album is finished.

The WINNER leader said “Well” was inspired by the statement to fans in the live broadcast: “Eat well, sleep well, relax well.” Written and composed by Lee Seung Hoon, “Serenade” is a rapper solo song that captures the fun of the concert.

Kang Seung Yoon stated, “The third studio album ‘Remember’ will be released on April 9 at 6 pm. This is a very useful album with the most important songs for each of us. And it’s an empty album that we have to fill in after we return from the hiatus. This album may sound like something lost or lost on hearing, but it’s an album that will be filled with less when we come back in. This is a useful album and I think it will be a great album for our fans, as well as Inner Circles. We hope you love it too. Hopefully this album can entertained the crowd. “

He concludes, “I want to say that I did this broadcast because I was a little nervous before releasing the album and thought the fans were nervous, so I chose to make this broadcast myself without any discussion with members or agencies. I was really worried about what happened, but what are you going to do when I’m the leader? Do the members of the Winner Team watch now? I’m the leader. I hope to get involved in health. “

WINNER’s third studio album “Remember” and a track title of the same name will be released April 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

