“Talked to Prime Minister Modi, Israel depends on other supplies”: Netanyahu on COVID-19 – World News

With global economic activity and the supply of essential goods affected by the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is dependent on “supply lines” from different countries and has spoken with its Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The deadly new coronavirus, first made in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, claimed more than 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people in 107 countries and territories, with the World Health Organization (WHO) describing the outbreak of the pandemic.

“I also spoke with the Prime Minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi. We depend on supply lines from different countries. We’re watching it all, ”Netanyahu told a news conference Wednesday.

His remarks came during joint statements with the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy and Industry, the Governor of the Bank of Israel and the Director General of the Ministry of Finance on addressing the economic consequences of coronavirus. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office, however, did not clearly specify the topic of Netanyahu’s conversation with Modi in his press release.

The Israeli Prime Minister has announced a package of NIS 10 billion (USD 2.86 billion) to facilitate economic activity amid challenges due to the spread of the virus. “The Israeli economy is in a better situation than most of the world’s economies: unemployment is low, growth is high and the debt-to-GDP ratio is good,” Netanyahu said.

“However, we have a big challenge here that we all feel and are aware of. In our view, we can also deal with this in a way that will allow us to successfully move through peace, “he said. “Not without difficulty and not without sacrifice, but in the end, in peace, and I think we can do it together in an optimal way,” Netanyahu asserted.

The package places particular emphasis on the health sector and other companies affected by the coronavirus, such as tourism and the aviation sector. It sets out financial aid provisions for companies affected by the global threat.

