“Talking to CMs, no one asked me to remove the lock”: PM Modi at All Party Meetings – India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually ruled out lifting the cover-up across the country next week in a video conference with leading parties of the opposition parties. He also added that while there is tremendous pressure on resources, India is one of the few countries where the spread of coronaviruses is still under control.

Emphasizing that “locking is the only way to save our people,” Prime Minister Modi said, “I talk to managers, districts and experts on a regular basis. Nobody tells me to remove locks. We need strict rules to maintain social distance. And we must take action. many unexpected steps. “

“No one is saying that the lock should be lifted. I will talk to the CMs again. But like before, the whole blockchain is not possible. We also talk at the district level. Locking us is the only way to save our people,” he added. is Modi

This is the first time Modi has said that lifting the lock is not possible.

Underscoring a positive attitude during the meeting, the Prime Minister impressed on everything that will help combat this global pandemic. He hailed the debate as “successful.”

“Your assurances will go a long way in strengthening our democracy. This type of concerted effort is a necessary requirement to combat this challenge,” the Prime Minister said.

Talking to opposition leaders for the first time since Covid-19 became a pandemic, the prime minister expressed hope and hope that the state, with the help of political parties, the state and Indian governments, will be able to fight the coronavirus.

Modi also emphasized his strategy, saying, “In this situation and the resources available, we will go forward with optimal utilization. In this situation, the government is talking to as many people as possible. I regularly speak with council managers. I have accepted their proposals and talked to other people in society. . “

The prime minister also welcomed unprecedented unity across the political spectrum during the crisis. “I want to thank the state governments once again. The center and the states work in tandem, keeping in mind the requirements and this is the reason why states, the center and political parties work without prejudice. “

“He seems to be a person in the lowest or the highest strata of society. Everyone is working hard to fight Corona. The great thing about this country is the 130 people. The sense of belonging that the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi was talking about, we can see today his profound influence in to our daily lives, “Modi said.

The Prime Minister also explained that the whole world is in crisis. “The richest nations and most modern systems have collapsed before this deadly virus. There is no country that can fight on its own and this is one of the reasons there is tremendous pressure on resources.”

“We have been trying to make quick decisions and today India is one of the few countries in the world where the spread of this virus is still under control. We also need to keep in mind that every day situations change. Thus, all countries rely on social distance and setbacks. Those are the only two ways to fight the crown, ”he said.

