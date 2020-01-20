Talking topics in European football this weekend sport

Dortmund’s Erling bride Haaland jumps over Augsburg’s goalkeeper Tomas Koubek and defender Tin Jedvaj after scoring a goal at the Bundesliga game in Augsburg on January 18, 2020. – AFP pic

PARIS, January 20 – Barcelona won its first game under Quique Setien, Erling Braut Haaland made a dream debut with Borussia Dortmund and Juventus extended their Serie A lead at the weekend.

AFP Sport looks back on some of the most important topics from all over Europe:

Setiens Barca carries the Guardiola trademark

Quique Setien’s first game in Barcelona ended in a win, but they needed a late goal from Lionel Messi to beat 10-man Granada 1-0 at Camp Nou and beat Real Madrid in the first division ,

Barcelona dominated possession with almost 83 percent – more than in any other game since Pep Guardiola’s days.

But if this signaled a change in approach, the chances for a Barca team without injured Luis Suarez were limited.

In the middle of the second half, German Sanchez had to be dismissed and 20-year-old Riqui Puig had to be introduced to improve the game in front of Messi.

“I would give us grade B. We hope to improve, especially to become more fluid and do better with our finishing, ”said Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde, who was fired last week.

Haaland’s historian on the Dortmund arch

The aspiring Norwegian star Erling Braut Haaland made history when he was the first substitute to score a hat trick on his Bundesliga debut. The 19-year-old enthused Borussia Dortmund for a 5: 3 success in Augsburg.

Lucien Favre’s team had lost 1-3 when Haaland was used in the 56th minute for the first time since a change of 20 million euros (90 million RM) from Salzburg.

From his first three shots, he promptly scored three goals, making him the first Bundesliga player to score a hat-trick since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2013 – his triple came for Dortmund against Augsburg.

“It was a dream debut. When I spoke to him, he only said to me: “You bought me for that – and that’s right,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc.

It was a sixth hat trick of the season for Haaland, who had already scored 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg.

Inter’s “Lu-La” is closed

The Inter Milan duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez were neglected in the 1-1 draw against Lecce, which could prove costly for Antonio Contes titleholder.

Lukaku scored a total of 18 goals in his first season in Italy, while he and Martinez together scored 24 of Inter’s 41 league goals.

But the team threatened by relegation from Italy, where Conte was born and where he started his football career, was frustrated.

“We had to be more determined and ruthless,” admitted Conte. Just as Juventus may have defeated Parma 2-1, thanks to a duel from Cristiano Ronaldo that brought the champions at the top of Serie A four points ahead of Inter.

Has France seen the next big thing?

The country that brought forth Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe may have seen the next big thing when 16-year-old Rayan Cherki shone 4-3 for Lyon in the French Cup win in Nantes.

Cherki scored two goals and scored two more after missing a Moussa Dembele penalty.

It was an impressive feat by the young man, who only turned 16 in August – neither Mbappe nor former Lyon star Karim Benzema had played his first team game at his age.

“We know that he is a boy who is able to decide a game,” said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia.

Kompany shows its class

Vincent Kompany has had a tough time this season since returning to Anderlecht, where he is captain and manager.

Anderlecht finished ninth after a 1: 2 home defeat against the awkward Belgian leaders Club Brugge.

When a crash hit the field and exploded next to Brugge’s ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, Kompany met his own team’s fans to demonstrate.

“Simon is a player in the Belgian national team. That stands before everything else. We are going through a difficult time, but we still have to show some class, ”said Kompany. – AFP