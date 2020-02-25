talksport-named-network-of-the-calendar-year-at-athletics-journalism-awards

talkSPORT received the blue ribbon Community of the Calendar year award against stiff levels of competition from throughout Television and radio at the Sports activities Journalism Awards very last evening.

The judges praised talkSPORT for “making a number of modern alterations in this past year to diversify their audience and enhance their credibility”.

They included that talkSPORT “demonstrate a substantial amount of enthusiasm and enthusiasm in the way they existing activity, tackling a vary of issues from the hard-hitting to the gentle-hearted. With a dedication to developing younger journalists, the long term is vibrant for this radio station.”

talkSPORT The talkSPORT team revel in their achievement at the SJAs!

The ceremony held at the Park Plaza Lodge in Westminster recognised broadcasters, print journalists and photographers in the spotlight of the sports activities journalism calendar.

talkSPORT attained a complete of 8 nominations throughout the types, with Jim White and Natalie Sawyer’s mid morning show, White & Sawyer, winning Greatest Radio Clearly show/ Audio of the Year, which the judges praised for ‘real feeling and discussion.’

The station’s Bloodgate documentary was extremely recommended with a silver accolade for its investigation into the rugby pretend blood scandal pursuing talkSPORT’s shift into specialist documentaries this year.

Head of talkSPORT Lee Clayton mentioned: “The Community of the Year award is big for us and testament to all the difficult operate from the staff more than the past 12 months. talkSPORT has often been the household of the supporter and a place for passionate debate and qualified investigation.

“But we are also a place for unique information and the greatest stay motion from the environment of activity. From England Cricket’s abroad tours to the most important boxing clashes and a lot more reside Leading League protection than at any time prior to by our new GameDay programming, we are building a roster of unmissable live action and articles for lovers.”

Wi-fi CEO Scott Taunton additional: “These are enjoyable situations for talkSPORT and staying named Network of the 12 months is just reward for the really hard work of Lee and the staff. As we carry on to spend in new programming and sports rights to improve the station’s a few million-strong on air audience we’re also developing a booming online featuring for lovers.”