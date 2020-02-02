TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods and wolf boss Nuno Espirito Santo have a fun interview with a microphone on her head

Anything can happen live on the radio and it takes a real professional to work.

Luckily for talkSPORT we have the extraordinary Laura Woods in our pocket and in the test times on Saturday evening she did a master stroke.

The wolves of Nuno Espirito Santo have been impressive this season

When the technical Gremlins struck after the tie between Manchester United and Wolves, Woods had to interview guest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The only problem was that the Portuguese boss didn’t have a working microphone.

How can you work around this problem? Well, we’re all friends in this business, so she decided to share the lip microphone attached to her head with Espirito Santo.

A bit awkward, Nuno’s microphone didn’t work and he shared the befest attached to my head

But what a boy that he still worked through the interview 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/uIbpofvOpF

– Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) February 1, 2020

Despite the exuberant situation, the duo managed to band together and do an excellent post-game interview.

It is certainly not a chat that you will quickly forget and that you can listen to above.

Laura Woods from talkSPORT on the disguise of David Seaman, Thierry Henry, Arsenal’s “Invincibles” and why a trip to The Den is magical

Laura Woods totally loses it because of Ally McCoist’s father joke, which makes absolutely no sense on the radio



