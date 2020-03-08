Tamar Braxton has confessed that his first love has infiltrated his life in the most beautiful way and that his fans are pleased – Up News Info

Tamar Braxton has taken a break from social media, but that doesn’t mean he’s on vacation.

Au contraire, diva, has worked hard on many projects, including movies, songs and a new TV show.

It’s been three years since Tamar shocked the world by announcing that his album Bluebird of Happiness would be more or less his last.

However, the music has infiltrated the artist and confirmed that he has recorded a new song and is again deeply in love with the music.

Tamar released a new single called “Crazy Kinda Love, Cit,” which will be presented in the next film, True to the game 2.

Speaking to Billboard, Tamar confessed to being a music lover and hinted she could record an album.

The reporter asked, what drew you to the story told in the first True Game movie and that Gena still counts on her sequel? The overall theme seems to conform to the principle “all right in love and war.”

Tamar replied, “Everybody wants a love story, but what drew me in was that I’m a bit too far away. And when someone else pulls the threads of your heart, you really have no choice at the end of the day because love gets over. “

On the question, what makes a crazy love as the title of the song shows?

David Adefeso’s girlfriend said: “I think one in which your guard is completely low and all your rules and all the things you feel will not cause you to lose control in a relationship. It doesn’t matter what makes a person and you love them so much that you are willing to choose him, instead of all your rules preventing you from loving someone completely. And I’d like to say I’ve been there before! (laughs)

It just shows that sometimes you have no control over love, you know? You cannot choose the person you love. Sometimes it works in your favor when you lower the guard, but sometimes there are certain signs where you turn up. Sometimes we love people so much that we ignore those signs, and it is harmful to us. “

He also talked about Ariana’s character and the role she plays in True to Game 2 by saying, “Well, it’s not a very important role, but it’s important! (Laughter) I’m an expectation of presence, and basically I I’m responsible for providing very important information. I’m not going to spoil it, but it’s a small but an important part. “

Tamar is leading his career high with his latest moves.

