Tamar Braxton publishes a photo of Vincent Herbert who hugs David Adefeso and makes a nice confession about his real life – Up News Info

Tamar Braxton radiates with joy because she is blessed with a loving friend, David Adefeso, and has a romantic relationship with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

Via social networks, Tamar surprised fans with a sweet image of Vince hugging David. The couple is smiling while looking at the camera.

Although there was a glimpse of David and Vincent together while attending events for Tamar’s son, Logan, this is the first time that business people are seen together.

Tamar wrote a very positive message about the two men in his life who said: “It’s so funny that people and certain TV shows think that my life is full of drama, nonsense and confusion if the opposite is true. God is good and my life is full of love, joy and blessings 🙏🏼 # 2goodmen @officialvincentherbert @ david.adefeso (this message may be too positive for some of you). ”

David said this about the sweet moment: “I and @officialvincentherbert had a great time hanging around after work. Next week at the same time … ✊🏽✌🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️ “.

Fans are happy to see David and Vince together.

One person said: “This is true love. Mature and respectable. Speechless! This man from Tamar Braxton is a real class act in which all men must pray to repent or take lessons from just wow Tamar God sent the right person in your life! Keep living your life Tay and keep guessing. 🙌🏾 “

Another commentator revealed: “Now that it’s a damn medicine.” Some will lose the message while others will understand. That is why only 1% runs the country, 5% is in balance, and the rest is 94% sheep. Great explanation of his time. “

This follower said: “So deep, so real! My husband was / is exactly the same way, and me too. You can be a part of us, or it can only be him and me. Your choice! Such a wonderful blessing that they found each other❤️❤️. “

The fourth comment was: “Tears, quot; WOW! Well said … this is priceless.” Wah say next Monday as dis yah one? “I love this !!!!!! Amazing this is the truth from the heart. I wish you the best of life together. I am waiting for the wedding. ❤️❤️”

David recently announced that his entire Tamar family had embraced.

