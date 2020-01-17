Tame Impala and Missy Elliott as leaders

The full lineup for the 2020 New York Governors Ball has been announced.

Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and Vampire Weekend will be at the top of the bill at this year’s Randall’s Island Event from June 5-7.

Other notable acts include Foal, Danny Brown, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Solange, Girl Talk, Maren Moris, Tribune, Portugal the Man, and Banks.

Also on the bill are: Khruangbin, HER, Of Monsters and Men, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Princess Nokia, Black Midi, Slow Thai, Fontaines DC, Schneckenpost, Summer Walker, RÜÜS DU SOL, EarthGang, PUP , YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Nancy Whang (from LCD Soundsystem), Frankie Cosmos, Sasha Sloan, Tones and me, MUNA, Jay Som, Nasty Cherry, among others.

The three-day general admission and VIP tickets will be available tomorrow (January 17th) at 12:00 p.m. CET (7:00 a.m.CET) via GovBall.com.

Tame Impala have more badges on the way. CREDIT: Frank Hoensch / Redferns

The news comes the week after Tame Impala has shared a new track from her forthcoming fourth album, “The Slow Rush” titled “Lost In Yesterday”.

The song is a sequel to the previously released singles “It Might Be Time”, “Borderline” and “Posthumous Forgiveness”.