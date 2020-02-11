Tame Impala announce Aussie listening parties for new album

Tame Impala have announced listening parties for their highly anticipated fourth studio album “The Slow Rush”.

Fans may be among the first to hear the new record on February 12th in Sydney’s Civic Underground and Melbourne’s Globe Alley. The doors for both parties open at 10:00 p.m. local time and it is the first one that is best dressed. The events are also limited to guests aged 18 and over. Check out the details below.

SYDNEY & MELBOURNE! The Slow Rush listening parties – Wednesday, February 12 pic.twitter.com/idRBzb3dtT

– Gyro (@Spinning_Top) February 10, 2020

The Melbourne and Sydney locations are attending a previously announced listening party in frontman Kevin Parker’s hometown of Fremantle. This event takes place on February 13th, the evening before the album’s release, at Aardvark Bar. More details can be found in the following tweet.

FREMANTLE • The Slow Rush Listening Party / February 13 / Aardvark Bar pic.twitter.com/NrUVwghmRy

– Gyro (@Spinning_Top) February 8, 2020

“The Slow Rush” is Tame Impala’s first studio album since 2015 “Currents”. The long-awaited full-length record contains the previously released singles “Borderline”, “It Might Be Time” and “Lost in Yesterday”, the latter of which received a dreamy video treatment inspired by the 70s at the end of last month.

Today (February 11th), due to overwhelming demand, Tame Impala added a second show to stop her upcoming Australia tour in Melbourne. The band announced that they would play for a second night at the Rod Laver Arena on April 24 after their show was sold out on April 23. Tickets for the new date will be available on Friday (February 14th) from 2 p.m. AEDT.

In addition to Melbourne, the Aussie rockers will also perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. In the meantime, the only show of the tour in New Zealand is at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

Last month, Tame Impala was announced as the Best Australian Band winner at the 2020 NME Awards. They also got the trophy for the Best Australian Song with “Borderline”. Check out the full list of winners of the NME Awards 2020 in Australia.