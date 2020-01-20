Tame Impala donates $ 300,000 in tour proceeds to Australian forest fire relief

After last week’s teaser, Tame Impala has announced that they will tour Australia and New Zealand this year. They will also donate $ 300,000 (AUD) from the 2020 tour to relieve bushfire relief.

On Monday morning (January 20th, AEDT), the band tweeted details of their upcoming nationwide arena tour, which takes place this April. Australian rockers kick off at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on April 16, before performing at Brisbane Entertainment Center on April 18.

Other Tame Impala venues include the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and the Adelaide Entertainment Center. The tour ends on April 28th at the RAC Arena in Perth. As a opening act, the surf rock act Khruangbin from Houston, Texas, was announced.

You can find more information in the following article.

AUS & NZ TOUR – APRIL 2020

with special guest @Khruangbin

Presale begins: Thursday, January 23rd, 12:00 noon (local time)

Ends: 12:00 PM, Friday, January 24 (local time)

(Bottom left, no password required)

NZ: https://t.co/hWf3dKrjjE

AU: https://t.co/dnpLLL9O5z pic.twitter.com/cgbprYldbA

– Tame Impala (@tameimpala), January 19, 2020

Tame Impala also announced that the band will donate $ 300,000 from their 2020 tour to efforts to fight bushfires in response to the ongoing Australian bushfires. “For the past few weeks, I’ve been devastated to see what happened to the fires at home and we want to do our part to help donate $ 300,000 to bushfire aid agencies,” said frontman Kevin Parker Triple J earlier today.

The tour supports Tame Impala’s long awaited fourth studio album, “The Slow Rush”, which will be released on Valentine’s Day. The record, the successor to “Currents” from 2015, includes the singles “Lost in Yesterday”, “Borderline” and more.

The last time Tame Impala toured Australia and New Zealand in 2015 to support their last album, “Currents”, despite the band’s headline for Splendor In The Grass last year. The band will also direct the upcoming Bonnaroo Festival 2020 in the United States.

Tame Impala are nominated for the best Australian band and the best Australian song (for “Borderline”) in the brand new Australian exclusive categories of the NME Awards 2020. The full list of NME Awards 2020 Aussie nominees can be found here.