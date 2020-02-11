Tame Impala extends Australia tour with the second Melbourne show

Tame Impala have added a second show in Melbourne to their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The band added a second show at Rod Laver Arena on Friday April 24th after the first night on Thursday April 23rd was sold out.

Presale for the newly added shows starts tomorrow (February 12th) from 2:00 p.m. (AEDT). General sales begin on Friday, February 14th from 2 p.m. AEDT. Tickets are available for sale here.

Australian rockers will begin their nationwide arena tour at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on April 16, before performing at the Brisbane Entertainment Center on April 18.

Other Tame Impala venues include the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and the Adelaide Entertainment Center. The tour ends on April 28th at the RAC Arena in Perth. As a opening act, the surf rock act Khruangbin from Houston, Texas was announced.

AUS & NZ TOUR – APRIL 2020

with special guest @Khruangbin

Presale begins: Thursday, January 23rd, 12:00 noon (local time)

Ends: 12:00 PM, Friday, January 24 (local time)

(Bottom left, no password required)

NZ: https://t.co/hWf3dKrjjE

AU: https://t.co/dnpLLL9O5z pic.twitter.com/cgbprYldbA

– Tame Impala (@tameimpala), January 19, 2020

Tame Impala also announced that the band will donate $ 300,000 from their 2020 tour to efforts to fight bushfires in response to the ongoing Australian bushfires. “For the past few weeks, I’ve been devastated to see what happened to the fires at home and we want to do our part to help donate $ 300,000 to bushfire aid agencies,” said frontman Kevin Parker Triple J last month.

The tour supports Tame Impala’s long awaited fourth studio album, “The Slow Rush”, which will be released on Valentine’s Day. The record, the successor to “Currents” from 2015, includes the singles “Lost in Yesterday”, “Borderline” and more.

The last time Tame Impala toured Australia and New Zealand in 2015 to support their last album “Currents”, although the band had the 2019 edition of “Splendor In The Grass” as the headline. The band will also headline the upcoming Bonnaroo Festival 2020 in the USA, which will also feature local acts such as Flume, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, as well as Tones And I.

Tame Impala won two NME Awards last month for the best Australian band and the best Australian song (“Borderline”) in the brand new Australian exclusive categories of the NME Awards 2020.

The tour dates of the Australian and New Zealand arena from Tame Impala are:

Auckland, Spark Arena (April 16)

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Center (18)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (20)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (23)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (24) – NEW

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Center (25)

Perth, RAC Arena (28)