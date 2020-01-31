Tame Impala invites you to get Lost In Yesterday in a new video with a theme from the 70s

Tame Impala has released a video for the new song Lost In Yesterday.

The song debuted earlier this month, with the shoot directed by Terri Timely that led viewers back to a wedding reception in the 70s – complete with Kevin Parker and his backing band who took care of the evening.

View the video below.

Lost In Yesterday follows Posthumous Forgiveness, It Might Be Time and Borderline of the upcoming album The Show Rush, which will be released via Fiction Records on February 14.

The song is described as “a deep dive into the addictive nature of nostalgia propelled by a revolving, moving disco. An investigation into the disruptive effect of time on memories.”

A statement adds: “On Lost In Yesterday, Parker realizes that even the most contemptuous times can get a rosy hint as they deteriorate in the rearview mirror.

“Looking back can be a difficult habit to break through, but the compulsive bass line of the track, sprinkles of electronic star dust and chorus catharsis ensure that the focus is firmly on the future.”

Tame Impala starts a North American tour from March and returns to the UK on May 23 for a headline show at Tower Hamlets in London – part of the All Points East event that runs from May 22-31.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utCjuKDXQsE [/ embed]

Tame Impala: The Slow Rush

Kevin Parker is back with Tame Impala’s fourth studio album, The Slow Rush. The sequel to Currents will include Borderlines, It Might Be Time, Posthumous Forgiveness and Lost In Yesterday.