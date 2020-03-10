Tame Impala partner to reduce carbon emissions REVERB

Tame Impala has teamed up with the non-profit environmental organization REVERB, to reduce emissions of carbon precipitates on their upcoming world tour.

Group Kevin Parker showed in Facebook, that the partnership will help them to “reduce the environmental footprint of the tour and help fight climate change.”

Check the message below.

Tame Impala with REVERB pledged to neutralize the carbon emissions “by funding projects around the world that directly eliminate greenhouse gases,” according to the organization’s website.

Assia outfit also plans to pursue other eco-friendly initiatives, while on the road: the unused food and toiletries for hotels will be donated to local shelter, while recycling is encouraged behind the scenes and on tour buses. The Group and the crew will be supplied with multiple bottles of water.

At each concert tour will be created REVERB Eco-Village, where the concert participants can learn more about non-profit company “CHANGEit”. Among other initiatives, the participants can also get in touch with other organizations that have “a positive impact on the environment at the local level” and fill the bottle on free petrol stations.

The upcoming tour in support of the recently released fourth studio album Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”. Thomas Smith NME called the record “an exciting listening” to the four-star review.