Tame Impala pose as a wedding ring from the 70s in the video “Lost in Yesterday”

Tame Impala have released the music video for their latest single “Lost in Yesterday”, in which Kevin Parker and Co. are suitable for wedding celebrations in the 70s.

Directed by duo Terri Timely (Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey), the single-shot clip shows the Australian rockers, who chair several structural repetitions of wedding receptions at the same venue.

If you look closely, you’ll find that many guests change from wedding to wedding (though some of the same actors remain) as the costumes, the bridal couple, and other details alternate between cycles. Every repeated event becomes more dramatic, like a Groundhog Day nightmare, as Parker illustrates in the lyrics (“And you’ll have to let it go at some point / you dug it up like Groundhog Day”).

“Lost in Yesterday” comes from Tame Impala’s fourth album “The Slow Rush”, which will be released on February 14th.

The band has released three more singles from the album: “Borderline”, “It Might Be Time” and “Posthumous Forgiveness”. Her last record was “Currents” in 2015.

Earlier this week, Parker spoke about his preference for writing pop songs outside of his work as Tame Impala and expressed his admiration for songwriter Max Martin.

“It’s the yin for the yang of psychedelic rock – writing a catchy, sugary pop song that’s three minutes long. I want to be Max Martin,” he told The Times. “I just have the surface with (collaboration) scratched. “