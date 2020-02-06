Tame Impala – “The Slow Rush” rating

You have to be a little bit interested in Tame Impala. It wasn’t Kevin Parker’s intention to become rock savior at the mainstream level, but – for better or for worse – that’s exactly what happened. When the genres collapsed in the second half of the last decade – rock in electronic, pop in hip hop – Parker was right in the thick of it, guitar in hand. After the mainstream breakthrough “Lonerism” in 2012, they established themselves with their third album “Currents” as rare modern guitar heroes and made the leap to festival headline slots.

It remains an unfair burden. Recently, interviewers have found that Parker is interested in averting the conversation from the Rock Savior narrative. In a conversation with Billboard, he made it clear that his ambitions were on the battlefield of pop and explained that “writing a catchy, sugary pop song” is “the yin for the yang of psychedelic rock”. Instead, he wants to be “Max Martin”, a reference to one of the most famous songwriters on this side of the millennium, whose credits include working with Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and The Weekend.

Since “Currents”, Parker has been a Voguish producer acclaimed by hip-hop titans – from Kanye West to A $ AP Rocky – and pop heavyweights like Lady Gaga (he co-wrote some of their Rootsy 2016 albums “Joanne”) , His horizons have expanded beyond a home studio in Melbourne – he’s now in the middle of LA’s music scene.

It seems that in the five-year gap between “Currents” and Tame Impala’s fourth album “The Slow Rush”, endless moving parts and inner conflicts shook Parker’s thoughts. He had hoped that the album would match the appearance at Coachella last spring. That has not happened and he has since admitted that the work didn’t start until late 2018. Well, the expectations of the fans were staggering: it’s no wonder that this album has such a long gestation period.

So: was “The Slow Rush” worth the wait?

For the most part – deep breath – the answer is a resounding yes. This is a 57-minute movement of each musical muscle in Parker’s body. Crunchy guitars are largely absent, but there is much more that remains – a pop record with masterful electronic touches. When “Currents” traces the glorious rise, “The Slow Rush” is the shaky morning after, when everything and everyone comes into question.

This tone is determined by the first few lines of the atmospheric opening piece “One More Year”, Parker’s most intimate song to date. While there is a steady beat and annoying loops, he thinks about his connection to the places outside his studio and outside of his own head:Do you remember that we stood here a year ago? Our thoughts raced and time passed slowly. If there were problems in the world that we didn’t know. If it ever bothered us, we didn’t show it. The second half of the previous single “Posthumous Forgiveness”, which can be expected from Parker’s late father, is a cathartic brooding over her tricky relationship and his now outstanding image: “Do you want to tell something about the time / I was on Abbey Road / or the time I had / Mick Jagger on the phone”,

Parker reflects the power of nostalgia (“Lost In Yesterday”) and the fear of losing his mojo (“It Might Be Time”), while the spindle-shaped “Tomorrow’s Dust” is a slap in the face that encourages progress: “There is no point in referring to this old song. “ This is not the kind of powerful song writing you expected from Max Martin, but “The Slow Rush” is actually better for it. These songs are often ethereal, dense and cosmic: you won’t find a happy-go-lucky-catch-all refrain here.

And to come back to the concept of the wonder producer Kevin Parker: This album sounds phenomenal. The production, the sound design and the creative instrumentation are consistently excellent – nobody can do it better than our Kev.

Take “Is It True”, which continues the kind of boogie he did with Trinidad rapper and singer Theophilus London for the cover of “Only You”, a serious 80s groover originally performed by Nigerian cult hero Steve Monite was brought out. “Breathe Deeper” between Ravey Pianos and “80s Fleetwood Mac” – with a touch of Daft Punk’s “Da Funk” in the last 90 seconds of the song.

Sometimes the songs don’t do the production justice. The single “Borderline” from 2019 has been revised and refined. A move that still cannot hide the lackluster chorus. And where is the single “Patience” in 2019? It is a real anthem and a much better song than “Borderline”. The last quarter of the album fluctuates somewhat. From “It Could Be Time” you will be forgiven for the time standing still while you wait for the end of this spectacular, exhausting album.

As for the sequel to a world-shattering series of albums, this is far more than just a solid return. Overall, it’s an exciting hearing. Tame Impala is unlikely to lose fans if he picks up Parker’s pop sensibility – genres are history, man – but you have to admire her wanton desire to venture into new directions. This band is not the savior of rock music. You are so much more.

Release date: 14th of February

Record Label: Modular recordings