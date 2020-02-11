Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker says Travis Scott influenced his new album when he was stoned shopping

Kevin Parker from Tame Impala spoke about the inspiration for the band’s new album, “The Slow Rush”.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Parker quotes working with Travis Scott and the fact that he has withdrawn from his comfort zone while shopping while he is stoned.

About working with Scott, Parker said to Lowe, “It was great. He is so enthusiastic about ideas. If he has an idea or if someone has an idea, he wants to do it. He doesn’t waste time doubting himself or things. This is extremely valuable because you need this boost of conviction.

“Persuasion is the word. I tried to take up some of this belief when I work because doubts and all these things are toxic in creativity. “

Elsewhere in the chat, Parker talked about the benefits of leaving your comfort zone to find creativity.

“Even with this album, I’ve done things that made me uncomfortable just to be creative because I’m most creative when I’m uncomfortable.”

Parker added, “I hate being stoned in public, so I like to be stoned and go to stores.” Album) was of it. “

A four-star NME review of “The Slow Rush” released this Friday (February 14th) called the album “a 57-minute alternation of all the musical muscles in Kevin Parker’s body.”

NME’s Thomas Smith added: “When it comes to the sequel to a world-shattering series of albums, this is much more than a solid return. Overall, it’s an exciting hearing.

“Tame Impala is unlikely to lose fans if you pick up Parker’s pop sensibility – genres are history, man – but you have to admire the wanton desire to go in new directions. This band is not the savior of rock music. You are so much more than that. “