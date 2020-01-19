Tame your enthusiasm and Avenue 5 flies

Photo: John P. Johnson, Alex Bailey (HBO)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Sunday, January 19. All times are Eastern European.

Best selection

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m., series premiere) and Limit your enthusiasm (HBO, 10.30 p.m., season 10 premiere): Veep may have cursed his way into that good night, but Armando Iannucci still writes the best obscenities on television – and this time he does it in space.

Kate Kulzick returns to Iannucci to repeat the show with Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods and others. In space.

It is also the prelude to another high-profile HBO comedy block, as a small show called “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is returning for the first time since 2017.

Danette Chavez is back in the recap beat.

Regular reporting

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Super Girls (The CW, 9 p.m.)

shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The L-word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

placeholder

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT / TBS, 8:00 p.m.): Actors celebrate actor time!

See if Lupita Nyong’o wins us, a win that would allow her to use the Oscar speech she was supposed to deliver, but not because she was somehow not nominated.

,