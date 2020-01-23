Tammy Wendt: Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Democratic primary candidate

Candidate profile

Tammy Wendt

Run for: Commissioner of the Board of Review, 1st District

Political / social background: Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney, 2000-2004

Occupancy: Lawyer

Education: J.D., The John Marshall Law School, 2000

Campaign website: supporttammy.com

Facebook: Friends of Tammy Wendt

Twitter: @TammyWendtBOR

As the Cook County assessor moves to make assessments more transparent and reduce the need for appeal, as he has promised to do, what will you do to reduce overhead in your office?

I will work to bring a general awareness to the office. To inform taxpayers about the entire professional process. This brings the ability to properly appeal at the level of the assessor. Hopefully the assessor reduces the need for as many appeals as he has promised to do, reducing the number of appeals to the Board of Review resulting in less overhead, less need for additional recruitments and less need for mandatory overtime.

The Supervisory Board has historically been described as a body greasing squeaky wheels – people appealing – rather than working more generally to be a referee of uniformity in assessments. What is your opinion about the correct role of the board?

I believe that the role of the Supervisory Board is a referee of uniformity in assessments.

To ensure that the assessor does not overvalue real estate or determine disproportionately determined values.

In the past, people who were not satisfied with a decision by the Supervisory Board could go to court to appeal that decision, but had to prove “constructive fraud” – that there was fraud or gross errors in the decision. make the original assessment. That standard has been made less strict. Has this been a change for the better or has it led to too many unfounded remedies? Please explain.

I believe that, given the current state of affairs with regard to the tax appeal system, the norm that is made less strict in court is better. If a mistake is made at the level of the assessor, supervisory board or PTAB, a taxpayer does not have to prove fraud or gross negligence to appeal that decision to the court. It also offers taxpayers an opportunity to appeal and a more thorough assessment and evaluation of the assessed value to determine whether they pay more than their fair share. My vision is to ultimately minimize errors at the lower levels, so that not so many professional levels are needed, which costs taxpayers and county so much money.

Are there too many or too few appeals – the office of the provincial assessor, the Board of Review, the Illinois Property Tax Appeals Board, the courts – available to property owners? Which roads do you think should exist?

I believe there are too many appeal options, which means that too much money is being spent. If it was done well in the beginning, as the assessor’s office, there would not be many roads in the first place. Changes must be most pronounced at the assessor level – square one.

Should government units be given more time to claim that particularly large objects are undervalued? Please explain.

No. They must be given as much time as everyone else. My reasoning for this is that government units need to know about their arguments. Why would they need more time?

Are the employees fairly divided over the three Commissioners of the Cook County Board of Review? Please explain.

I could not answer this question with certainty until I actually see the amount of work distributed among each of the three Commissioners. However, recent reports show that Commissioner Patlak does not think he has enough staff. My plan would be to first evaluate whether the staff is fairly distributed, using common sense and placing them where they are most needed, without necessarily giving each Commissioner the same amount of staff.

What role should the Cook County Board of Review play in providing technical assistance to school districts and other local tax authorities when they challenge decisions by the Illinois Property Tax Appeals Board to trim assessments? Please explain.

School districts and other local tax authorities must be able to ask questions in the appeal process at any time. But hopefully the technology is self-explanatory where most could understand it without help. Part of my vision for the office is to make it work more efficiently, including the use of technology. An employee must always be available for a specific time on a weekly basis to walk people through the steps if necessary. This is a public office that should help when needed.

Do you have to be a lawyer to represent someone on the Board of Review? Why or why not?

No. Everyone must have the right to appeal without a lawyer. However, having a lawyer would certainly give the taxpayer an advantage because the process becomes complicated. If taxpayers want the best possible result, I think having a lawyer is the best option.

Is it acceptable for a member of the Board of Review to work as a lobbyist at every government level in Illinois? Please explain.

No, it is not acceptable for a member of the Board of Review to act as a lobbyist because government units rely on tax dollars to operate and a member of the Board of Review needs focus to objectively examine every profession without bias. The Supervisory Board must strike a balance between the needs of taxpayers and government units. Any lobbying activity by a member of the Supervisory Board can reduce effectiveness and create the impression that they cannot see the value of real estate through an objective lens.

As a side note, and in support of my answer to the question below, I thought it appropriate to state that an explanation often suggested for the origin of the term “lobbyist” is that it is derived from the lobby at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC … where official talks with President Ulysses S. Grant were held in a city famous for private affairs while smoking cigars in the lobby.

Which historical figure from Illinois, except Abraham Lincoln (because everyone is big in Abe), do you admire the most or are you inspired? Please explain.

I admire and inspire most of the former President and Union Army General, Ulysses S. Grant. Before he was president, and in my opinion, he was probably the best general America has ever seen. Before President Lincoln Grant led the Union army, the civil war was not to our advantage. After Grant was in charge, the tide turned and we won the war, abolishing slavery. General Grant was a natural talent and the soldiers loved him. He was the ultimate tactician of the civil war … the Babe Ruth of the military tacticians. Despite the fact that Grant’s family fired him from the family business, he was a genius when it came to military tactics.

His roommate was General Sherman at West Point. They were not the best students, but they were the best generals in the civil war. I am proud to say that two of my great-grandfathers served under General Grant in the Civil War, Thomas McEnery and Henry Wendt.

After the war, Henry Wendt migrated to Chicago and became a saloon and hotel keeper and opened a farmer’s hotel and salon (H. Wendt’s Farmers Hotel) on the corner of 50th and State in the now Bronzeville neighborhood. I could go on about my family roots in Chicago before and after the fire in Chicago, but I’ll save that for another interview.

What is your favorite TV, streaming or web-based show of all time. Why?

Chicago Med. I enjoy the show because the writer has great storylines, excellent actors and it is based in Chicago. I love the fast life in the ER. (And because it has nothing to do with the law, which is a break with my reality).