Tampa Airport is the top 10 TSA for most weapons seized in 2019

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is on a top 10 list of all airports in the country – this time measured by the number of firearms seized by the Transportation Security Administration.

“It’s a top 10 airport doesn’t want to be in,” said TSA spokesman Sari Koshetz. “Because most of the weapons that our hard-working officers intercepted are loaded – many with ammunition boxes. This trend could have tragic consequences. ”

Tampa International Airport was number 10 on the list of more than 5,000 airports across the country. TSA agents discovered 87 firearms in 2019.

While not the highest number of firearms recovered from TPA – the highest number at 97 in 2017 – it was still a significant number that highlighted the important work of TSA personnel.

The TSA has been around for 18 years, and the agents were busy in 2019.

Last year, 4,432 firearms were found in hand luggage and control bags at TSA airport checkpoints nationwide – 87 percent of them were loaded. This corresponds to an increase of 5 percent compared to 4,239 in 2018.

Bringing weapons to an airport checkpoint can be expensive. Depending on the weapon, there are fines of up to $ 13,000. The first crime to carry a pistol to a checkpoint is $ 4,100, according to the TSA.

“As we prepare for a very busy spring break this year, Tampa International Airport wants to remind travelers to always check their bags, handbags, briefcases, and hand luggage for prohibited items that they may have forgotten, including firearms “he said TPA spokeswoman Emily Nipps. “We want all of our guests to have a wonderful experience at our airport, and nothing ruins a vacation as much as a sudden fine or a criminal charge.”

