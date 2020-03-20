Tampa Bay area beaches closing amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic proceeds to pressure closures of Tampa Bay location seashores underneath is a checklist of county beach front closures.

TAMPA:

This closure will influence the adhering to destinations:

• Ben T Davis Beach front, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607

• Cypress Point Seashore, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607

• Davis Islands Seaside, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606

• Picnic Island Beach front, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616

Cypress Place Park and Picnic Island Park will be shut even so, Picnic Island Park boat ramp will continue being open up.

PINELLAS COUNTY

All Pinellas County general public shorelines and general public beach parking will go into influence at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and the closure will very last until eventually April 6. This involves Clearwater Seaside

Other shorelines afflicted include things like:

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores / Tiki Gardens

Madeira Beach front

Redington Shores

St. Pete Seaside

County commissioners are also asking the point out to close Honeymoon Island State Park together with Caladesi Island in get to aid avoid crowds from accumulating there for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

Personal proprietors together the beach are also asked to conform to the CDC pointers of social distancing by maintaining 6 ft. of separation from many others and limiting group gatherings to no far more than 10 people.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County shorelines will shut at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee County shorelines will close Friday, at 6 a.m. and barricades will be set up in the parking tons and added loads will be shut down for shorelines in Manatee County.

Most recent ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: