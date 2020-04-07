Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveil New Uniforms Ahead of Brady’s Arrival

Lavonte David of the Bucs backpedals on a perform. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty)

With a new quarterback in town, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have a new established of uniforms to match.

Hinted at and by now disclosed in some corners of the net, Tampa’s new uniforms hark again to when the staff was successful video games, including Tremendous Bowl XXXVII, in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Rather of getting way too intricate, the new shade scheme for the uniforms is a rather simple mix of a deeper crimson, pewter and white.

New but familiar 👇

📰: https://t.co/M5W4st2ed8 pic.twitter.com/q58oFF1E2P

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

Buccaneers’ new uniforms. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/13J1e8taYx

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2020

Whose jersey are you copping very first?#GoBucs

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

For the handful of followers of clock-like range font that was on Tampa’s uniforms pursuing a previous redesign in 2014, sorry, that is been remaining on the chopping home floor.

“This new but acquainted look is a immediate result of the beneficial feedback we gained from our fans,” Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Ed Glazer claimed. “We are energized to return to our classic Tremendous Bowl period uniforms when also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and spectacular way. The refreshed typical layout of our property and absent combinations bridges our previous with our interesting new future, and we are assured it will resonate with our admirers.”

Now that the new uniforms have been unveiled, this one possibly has a shot at turning out to be a bestseller in Tampa Bay — and New England.

Now offered from the Buccaneers’ workforce store: Tom Brady jerseys in their new glance. pic.twitter.com/ooiOibFqLJ

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2020

If you are not a admirer of the new look, here’s a glimpse at what could have been.

