[tampa-bay-counties-been-given-additional-than-$100m-in-airbnb-bed-tax-past-calendar-year]

PINELLAS CO., Fla (WFLA) – Really like them or despise them, Airbnb rentals are creating a key financial impact in the Tampa Bay space.

Florida’s 60,00 house rentals stated on Airbnb in 2018 noticed $89.5 million in the state’s bed tax income. That selection skyrocketed this yr, yielding more than $136.seven million in tax revenue to the Sunshine Condition.

About $39.7 million of that overall came from Florida’s mattress tax earnings, up from $27 million in 2018.

Florida’s bed tax – usually utilized to fund area tourism efforts – necessitates Airbnb attendees to shell out anywhere from a four to six per cent tax as section of their reservation. It at present impacts 44 of the state’s 67 counties. Only six Tampa Bay counties are impacted: Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.

Pinellas County gathered the third-best quantity in tax revenue in the condition at $four.5 million. They ended up guiding Broward County which gathered $7.five million and Miami-Dade County which collected $13.three million in income.

Hillsborough and Sarasota counties follow with $two million and $1.eight million respectively.

The report arrives as Sarasota residents are growing significantly not happy with the inflow of Airbnb renters.

Among 2017 and 2018, the amount of Airbnb renters in Sarasota County grew from 67,00 to 100,00 with nearly 1,300 listings across several family vacation rental platforms.

Past calendar year, rental analytics internet site All the Rooms termed Sarasota a person of the speediest-developing holiday vacation markets in the region.

But neighbors keep on being worried about property values.

Sarasota County Commissioners have fielded dozens of grievances from inhabitants, worried that Airbnb renters will spoil the county’s sleepy, scenic neighborhoods.

A local community assembly will be held by the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations on Friday, Feb. 21 at seven p.m.

The assembly promises to “address the assorted and complex problems of quick-expression rentals.”

