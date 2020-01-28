Tampa Bay health officials remind the public of the importance of measles vaccination

TEMPEL TERRASSE, Fla (WFLA) – A case of measles was reported last week at a small private college in Temple Terrace.

Florida Department of Health officials use this case to remind the public of the importance of staying informed about vaccinations.

Although only three cases were reported last year, none of these three people were vaccinated.

Measles Falls in Florida

Here’s a look at the current death row population in the Bay Area and their origins. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Source: Florida Department of Health

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 528 people may have been exposed to only one of the measles cases reported in October.

Hillsborough County has been central to the spread of the disease in recent years. For this reason, the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida launched the simulator to demonstrate herd immunity – the idea that if enough people are vaccinated against an illness, the germs cannot move between people so easily. They say it makes the whole community less likely to get the disease.

The model developed last year used school vaccination data for Florida. USF health researchers were able to show the infection risks of individual schools.

“I have to tell you that it was actually pretty scary in Texas and Florida (simulations),” said Dr. Mark Roberts, director of the Dynamics Lab at the University of Pittsburgh. “There are schools with vaccination rates in the 40 percent range in each of these states.”

Almost 1,300 measles cases were reported nationwide in 2019. That is more than three times the number of cases in 2018.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that only one case of measles is reported across the state.

Vaccines are available at all Florida Department of Health locations and cost USD 91 for adults. They are free of charge for people under the age of 18.

LATEST BY NUMBER: