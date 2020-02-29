tampa-bay-lightning-captain-stamkos-to-undergo-surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning center and captain, Steven Stamkos, will be undergoing surgery on Monday.
The procedure is going to help repair a core muscle injury, according to Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois.
The surgery will be performed by Dr. Michael Brunt at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
The recovery and rehabilitation time frame should be approximately six to eight weeks.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation
Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary
Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer
‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival
Woman needs insurance money
Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium
Petition to save Salty’s Bar
22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond
Trending Stories