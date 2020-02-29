Tampa Bay Lightning captain Stamkos to undergo surgery

Nellie McDonald
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning center and captain, Steven Stamkos, will be undergoing surgery on Monday.

The procedure is going to help repair a core muscle injury, according to Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Michael Brunt at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

The recovery and rehabilitation time frame should be approximately six to eight weeks.

