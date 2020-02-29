tampa-bay-lightning-followers-could-obtain-settlement-following-class-motion-lawsuit

TAMPA, FL – APRIL 10: Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his aim in opposition to the Columbus Blue Jackets for the duration of the first period of time in Activity 1 of the Jap Convention First Round for the duration of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 10, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Pictures)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have agreed to pay out nearly $two.3 million settlement right after a fan filed a lawsuit accusing the franchise of sending him unsolicited text messages.

If you despatched at minimum one particular concept in a Bolts “text to win” contest you may well qualify to file a claim.

Last Might, a Tampa man submitted a course-action lawsuit blaming the group for a barrage of unwelcome promotional text messages. It commenced soon after he texted the phrase “Parent” to 61873 for the chance to gain four tickets and the harassment continued, he promises, prolonged immediately after the contest was up.

The lawsuit argues the messages violate the “Federal Telephone Client Defense Act.” The Lightning deny the allegations telling 8 on Your Aspect.

“We believed it would greatest to stay away from the price and distraction of litigation, so we elected to settle.”

So if you tried using to earn by texting 61873 you’re entitled to some of that settlement. The believed payout $45 just ample for tickets to a Lightning video game.

The deadline to file a declare on the net is 11: 59 p.m. EST on June 8, 2020, you can post your claim here.