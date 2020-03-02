tampa-bay-lightning-injury-updates:-ryan-mcdonagh-&-jan-rutta

by: Gabrielle Shirley
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is recovering from a surgical procedure that will keep him on the bench for the next six to eight weeks, the team is anxious to have two defensemen rejoin the lineup.
Ryan McDonagh, who suffered a lower-body injury in the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 6, may return to the ice within the week. The head coach said he is "hoping" for that outcome.
Jan Rutta, who also suffered a lower-body injury in early February, is further behind McDonagh in the recovery process.
“Having those guys coming back in the lineup, it is huge for us,” said Pat Maroon, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Stammer goes down. We have Ryan McDonagh and Rutta coming back, two key players for our team. Obviously, you guys know what Ryan does for us on the penalty kill. He kind of drives the bus on the penalty kill and what he does for our team so he is missed and, obviously, Rutta too.”
