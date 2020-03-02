Tampa Bay man, woman ‘presumptively’ test positive for coronavirus; nearly 200 monitored

Nellie McDonald
TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by other state and health officials to discuss the recent “presumptively positive” tests of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area Monday morning.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees announced that a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s “presumptively tested positive” for COVID-19 after a recent trip to Northern Italy. Rivkees said she remains isolated at her home.

DeSantis said the woman had a roommate who is currently under self-isolation.

