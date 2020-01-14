Tampa Bay meets Los Angeles and strive for the sixth home win in a row

Los Angeles Kings (18-25-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) against Tampa Bay Lightning (27-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: In Tampa Bay, Los Angeles is trying to extend its five home wins.

The Lightning are 14-7-2 at home. Tampa Bay has 161 goals and is fourth in the league with an average of 3.6 goals per game. Brayden Point leads the team at 18.

The kings are 7-15-3 in street games. Los Angeles have given up 34 power play goals and lost 75% of their opponents’ chances.

The teams meet for the first time this season on Tuesday.

TOP PERFORMERS: Point leads with 18 goals and scored a total of 40 points. Steven Stamkos has scored three goals and eight assists in the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Anze Kopitar leads the kings with 16 goals and has 40 points. Alex Iafallo has scored four goals and six assists in the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a 0.916 percent saving.

Blitz: 9-1-0, an average of 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 minutes, while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a saving of 0.935 percent.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: Day after day (upper body).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day after day (lower body).

