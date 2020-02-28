tampa-bay-normally-takes-on-calgary,-seeks-to-conclude-4-video-game-slide

Tampa Bay Lightning proper wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates with the bench following scoring towards the Chicago Blackhawks all through the 3rd period of time of an NHL hockey match Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Image/Chris O’Meara)

Calgary Flames (33-25-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-19-five, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

Bottom LINE: Tampa Bay aims to split its four-recreation shedding streak when the Lightning get on Calgary.

The Lightning are 20-9-2 at home. Tampa Bay averages nine.5 points for each activity to direct the league, recording three.five plans and six. assists for every activity.

The Flames are 19-13-three in road online games. Calgary has surrendered 32 electricity-play plans, killing 82.6% of opponent odds.

The matchup Saturday is the to start with conference of the time in between the two teams.

Top rated PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has recorded 78 total points whilst scoring 31 objectives and gathering 47 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Place has totaled 4 objectives and 7 helps more than the previous 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Elias Lindholm prospects the Flames with 27 targets and has recorded 50 factors. Johnny Gaudreau has totaled nine assists more than the final 10 game titles for Calgary.

Last 10 Video games: Flames: six-three-1, averaging 4.six plans, six.9 helps, 3 penalties and 8 penalty minutes while enabling 3.2 plans for every recreation with a .898 help save percentage.

Lightning: six-4-, averaging three targets, 5.2 assists, five penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes even though providing up three targets for every sport with a .900 save share.

Injuries: Lightning: Blake Coleman: day to working day (own), Steven Stamkos: out (reduce-entire body), Patrick Maroon: working day to working day (undisclosed).

Flames: Mark Giordano: working day to working day (hamstring).

The Affiliated Press established this tale working with engineering offered by Data Skrive and details from Sportradar.

