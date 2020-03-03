tampa-bay-nursing-homes,-assisted-living-facilities-ready-for-coronavirus

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay nursing homes and assisted living facilities are preparing for the possibility of a case of coronavirus.

“There are federal requirements to have an infection prevention and control program in a nursing home, you have to have an antibiotic stewardship program,” said Kristen Knapp with the Florida Healthcare Association. “As well as an infection preventionist on staff.”

At Governor Ron DeSantis’ news conference Monday, he expressed concern over some of the most fragile Floridians.

“If you look at how this virus has unfolded, folks who are middle age and younger and healthy tend to weather it fine,” said DeSantis. “It tends to have a most deleterious effect on people that have underlying health conditions or that are elderly. We believe that is a priority and they are going to be working in conjunction with those facilities.”

In Washington state, four new cases are connected to a possible outbreak at Life Care Nursing Facility outside of Seattle. Two other cases were previously reported at the same facility. One of the four patients, a man in his 70s died at an area hospital.

Knapp said her agency is in close communication with ALF’s and nursing homes across the state.

“Obviously right now there is a heightened awareness. Our resident safety and well being, the health of our staff and their well being, it’s all a priority,” she said. “So a lot of what we’re doing is reinforcing those procedures.”

