tampa-bay-nursing-homes,-assisted-living-facilities-ready-for-coronavirus

by: Chip Osowski
Posted:
/ Updated:
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay nursing homes and assisted living facilities are preparing for the possibility of a case of coronavirus.
“There are federal requirements to have an infection prevention and control program in a nursing home, you have to have an antibiotic stewardship program,” said Kristen Knapp with the Florida Healthcare Association. “As well as an infection preventionist on staff.”
At Governor Ron DeSantis’ news conference Monday, he expressed concern over some of the most fragile Floridians.
“If you look at how this virus has unfolded, folks who are middle age and younger and healthy tend to weather it fine,” said DeSantis. “It tends to have a most deleterious effect on people that have underlying health conditions or that are elderly. We believe that is a priority and they are going to be working in conjunction with those facilities.”
In Washington state, four new cases are connected to a possible outbreak at Life Care Nursing Facility outside of Seattle. Two other cases were previously reported at the same facility. One of the four patients, a man in his 70s died at an area hospital.
Knapp said her agency is in close communication with ALF’s and nursing homes across the state.
“Obviously right now there is a heightened awareness. Our resident safety and well being, the health of our staff and their well being, it’s all a priority,” she said. “So a lot of what we’re doing is reinforcing those procedures.”
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Travel insurance concerns
nursing homes and coronavirus
Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible
Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus
the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon
2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered
Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida
the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery
What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?
Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says
Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient
Indian Rocks Beach businesses are cautiously concerned about the impact of coronavirus on tourism
Trending Stories