Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for the annual Fan Fest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays fans kicked off the game

the season early with the annual Fan Fest as thousands packed in Tropicana

Field on Saturday.

This is the first time for some at the Fanfest, but for

Many this is a tradition.

“It’s time to see all of the fan hosts, players, coaches and the ballpark again. We haven’t been them since October and we’re ready to play ball,” said Sherry Langlais, a Tampa Bay Rays fan.

And at the start of a new baseball season, fans hope to continue the momentum of last year and do another run in the postseason. “

“I hope they defeat and win the pirates,” added 9-year-old Ethan Sheer.

Spring training for the Rays begins in approximately two weeks and the opening day is scheduled for March 26th.

