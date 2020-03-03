Tampa Bay Rays issue response to coronavirus

By
Nellie McDonald
-
by: Gabrielle Shirley

Posted:
/ Updated:

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have issued their response to the possible threat of the coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area.

The team supplied this statement to News Channel 8 in response to questions about the coronavirus:

“The health and safety of our staff, players, and fans is of the utmost importance to us. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are in constant communication with our local authorities as well as Major League Baseball. As we have additional information to share, we will do so.”

The team also said they have purchased plenty of hand sanitizer and are encouraging players, staff, and media members to use it, to wash their hands frequently, and to avoid shaking hands.

