Tampa Bay residents help the victims of the Puerto Rico earthquake

TAMPA (WFLA) – The island of Puerto Rico continues to be shaken by earthquakes. Last Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed a man, injured at least eight other people, and collapsed buildings.

In the meantime, the Tampa Bay area answers the call for help.

Martins BBQ’s staff usually distribute delicious food, but lately their thoughts have been with friends and family in Puerto Rico.

The island country continues to face weakening earthquakes. Many people have no place to sleep, says restaurant owner Antonio Makari. You have no beds. He spends his days buying relief supplies such as cots and air mattresses and sending them to Puerto Rico.

“This is an emergency, but it is not a Maria,” said Jeannie Canlderin of Somos Puerto Rico Tampa.

Calderin also has a family that survives the worst by working with another nonprofit, Course for Action, bringing the Puerto Rican community together and raising money at various events.

“They wanted to be close to the Puerto Ricans. They wanted to talk about their families. They wanted to tell you what their family went through, ”says Calderin.

The need goes beyond the island. An exodus begins after Hurricane Maria and hundreds of earthquakes.

“I’m starting to receive one message at a time. They want to move. They are done. Emotionally they are done,” says Calderin.

Somos Puerto Rico Tampa plans to take money to Puerto Rico and buy supplies there. They are also working to help families moving to our area.

At the Martinsgrill, the owner says that anyone who wants to return air mattresses, cots or bed linen will send them to those in need.