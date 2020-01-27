Tampa Bay residents respond to NBA star Kobe Bryant’s tragic death

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Kobe Bryant’s impact went far beyond professional basketball. The rest of the world is now staggering from the news of his death.

The way basketball is played on local courts is strongly influenced by the heritage of the Black Mamba.

“My friend called me and said,” Did you hear about Kobe? “I said,” What about Kobe? “” Do you know that he died? ”

Fields played basketball at Julian B. Lane Park in downtown Tampa on Sunday.

The love of the game made this former basketball player think about losing one of the greats.

“I grew up with Kobe and Lebron and everyone. It hurt a bit, ”said Mario Jackson, who also played basketball.

The NBA legend retired not long ago at just 41. The suddenness of his death shocked the fans.

“I just don’t know. I don’t have the words. Nobody expected you to know,” said Felder.

Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the nine killed in the accident on Sunday. As an aspiring basketball star, she had already started to inspire other young girls.

“I was really sad to see that young people died so quickly that their lives flashed so quickly,” said Jaesyn Speights.

At the Skills Center in Tampa, where boys and girls learn to play basketball, young athletes grew up who watched him play and borrow his movements on the court and on his feet.

“He influenced the community, the basketball community. It also had an amazing impact on the game, ”said Chris Ward, trainer at the Skills Center.

