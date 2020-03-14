Tampa Bay spot male concerned about nursing residence protocols amid COVID-19 outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay space male says he needs to pull his aged and frail father out of his Polk County nursing home. Elvis Ortiz’ stress amount is likely as a result of the roof as the Coronavirus pandemic grows.

In accordance to public overall health officials, the elderly and people with preexisting ailments are at a better possibility of dying from COVID-19.

“My father has a fragile wellbeing situation,” stated Mr. Ortiz. “He has phase four lymphoma…diabetes…a few of heart attacks.”

Mr. Ortiz turned to 8 On Your Facet to find out what’s being done to guard his 76-yr-aged dad, Angel.

“We want to have some information in regards of what’s likely on within,” claimed Mr. Ortiz.

Beloved types say Angel checked into the Oak Haven Rehabilitation and Nursing Heart in Auburndale somewhere around a few months back.

As of Friday evening, Angel was even now living at the facility. But Mr. Ortiz says, that won’t last prolonged if he does not get facts.

“I want to discharge him,” he said. “I want to get him home for the reason that of this predicament.”

As the pandemic turns into a countrywide emergency, Ortiz has issues about the facilities’ COVID-19 protocol.

He needs to know about the staff’s training. In addition, the correct steps they’ll adhere to if any person shows Coronavirus symptoms.

Ortiz says his household isn’t acquiring answers from workers and now the facility is restricting visitors, for every Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Crisis Order.

8 On Your Aspect called the nursing residence to get responses.

“All we want to know is what protocol is in location to shield individuals,’ reported Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

We were being continuously told the facility experienced no remark.

Right now, community health experts notify us, if a nursing residence resident reveals COVID-19 signs, they would quickly be taken to the healthcare facility or place into total isolation.

It is critically vital to protect other inhabitants from any contagious illness.

Ortiz says he would be comforted by that process if he heard it from staff members members.

8 On Your Aspect attained out to the Florida Department of Wellness to request about precise protocol if a resident displays COVID-19 indications.

We haven’t read back as of late Friday night.