Tampa Bay veteran hopes for a shot at the Tokyo Olympics

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – It’s not a question you would ask many when you first meet them. How old are they? For Karlton Meadows, age is just a number, but it’s also what makes his story unique.

At 49, he is training in the hope of being able to take part in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

His story doesn’t end there. Meadows is a veteran who has served in the Navy for 20 years.

“The Navy was an opportunity for semi-annual pseudo-Olympic competitions,” joked Meadows, but admitted that it was a tough road. “There were ups and downs that made me stronger,” he said.

When he retired, he got to work and went straight to the racetrack at the University of Tampa.

During his studies, Meadows completed the course team together with runners half his age.

In 2016, he failed to qualify for the 800-meter race at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“It was a low point for me,” said Meadows.

With another race on his calendar, Meadows decided not to give up yet.

He won a silver medal at the USA Outdoor Track Championships and continued to pursue his dream.

At that time he also learned that he was running on injured feet.

“I went to the podiatrist after the race for the silver medal and he asked me if you noticed that you had breaks on both feet?” Said Meadows with a laugh.

Meadows has since recovered. Now he has a new trainer and is training almost daily with the hope of making it to the 2020 Olympics.

“I think it takes a dream first. You have to have a burning dream and then find the resources. It took me 18 years to graduate 4 years, but I didn’t give up, ”he said.

Meadows will find out if he qualifies on February 28.

