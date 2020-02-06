Tampa Bay Vipers “itch” at the start of the season

PLANT CITY, Florida (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers meet at MetLife Stadium for their first regular season game with the New York Guardians on Sunday.

The two teams fought in two training sessions and one fight, but the upcoming game is the real test.

“As a football team, we want to find out who we are at least this week,” said Vipers head coach Marc Trestman. “We’ll know more Sunday afternoon.”

“I’m pumped, it’s finally here,” said Viper quarterback Aaron Murray. “We shortened the time to December and then went to Houston for a couple of weeks at a training camp. They really saw how this team came together and frankly I was so tired of going against our defense and I think they’re tired of taking another team this weekend against us and everything we present. “

“I’m very excited,” added Quinton Flowers, who is on the Vipers list as running back and quarterback. “In a new league, a lot of people have the opportunity to show their talent and play in front of a nice audience.”

